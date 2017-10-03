Grapevine Target shopper wanted for making lewd comment to 9-year-old girl, propositioning sex with 11-year-old girl

GRAPEVINE – Police in Grapevine are searching for a man they say made disturbing comments to people shopping in a Grapevine Target store.

Police say the man was in the Target store at on Ira E. Woods Sunday between 1:15 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. when he approached a 9-year-old girl and made a lewd comment about assaulting her. The man then approached a woman and her 11-year-old daughter, propositioning the woman about sex acts with the girl.

The man left before store personnel were notified, but police say he was seen leaving in a gray or gold car.

The man is described as:

white male

5’6″ tall

40 years-old

dark brown or black hair

wearing a black t-shirt, pants, and black shoes

Grapevine detectives want to speak to the man immediately; anyone with information on his identity/whereabouts is asked to call Grapevine’s non-emergency dispatch line at 817-410-8127.