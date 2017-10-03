Get Trashy! Group at the State Fair of Texas tells how you can help save the planet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS- There's one act at the State Fair of Texas that's a little trashy.

But in the best way possible.

"We play trash cans, water bottles, barrels, buckets, brooms, lids," said Steve Linder, the founder of the group, Vocal Trash. "Anything that can be recycled or repurposed, we make music out of."

Vocal Trash has been hyping things up at the State Fair of Texas for nearly 20 years, but you can tell by their moves that they're not newbies to the business.

Their collective resumes include everything from international shows, to dancing on the Houston Rockets Launch Crew.

"Everybody's heart and soul is in it," said lead vocalist Kelsey Rae. "I have never worked beside such amazing talent. We all are here to make a difference."

The group has traveled the world with their performances, all while spreading their message of peace and preservation.

"We don't even consider ourselves in the music business anymore," Linder said. "We are basically environmentalists."

While you can catch them every day at the fair for the next few weeks, as soon as Big Tex waves goodbye, they'll be heading back out of the country to continue spreading their message.

"We have got to save our planet," Rae said. "And together, we are trying to plant the message for the youth."

Check them out the next time you visit, they might be able to make a new song using your corny dog sticks!