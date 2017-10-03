Austin police promise to increase security at ACL festival following Vegas massacre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After the mass shooting at an outdoor music festival in Las Vegas, the Austin Police Department plans to boost up security at Austin City Limits festival this weekend.

"We can't come in on the day after an event like we just saw happen in Las Vegas and not reconsider our plans and not make sure that we are comfortable that we've addressed every threat possible," Chief Brian Manley said.

It's one of the country's largest events and it kicks off Friday. The ACL hosts around 75, 000 people every day during its two - weekend run.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said that they've accepted help from the Department of Public Safety and they're hoping to get additional help from the federal government.

And while he's encouraging people to attend the festival as planned, he reminded them to take extra measures to stay safe.

"We want you to enjoy ACL 2017. Remember: be vigilant, report suspicious activity and have an exit plan. Make responsible choices to stay safe," he wrote on Twitter.

Festival officials say everyone will have to go through a full-body pat down, medal detector and a bag check before entering.

" Safety has always been our top priority. Over the years, tighter security measures have been implemented at ACL including elements that are seen and unseen," they said in a statement on Monday.

And according to Austin 360, they're also offering refunds to anyone who doesn't want to attend the festival following the Vegas massacre.

It sure is comforting to see police and event officials going the extra mile to keep people safe after Sunday's horrific attack.