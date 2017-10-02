What we know about the man behind worst mass shooting in U.S. history

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAS VEGAS - The question on everyone's mind is, who is the man behind the horrific attack?!

Stephen Paddock's brother says he was a retired accountant who enjoyed playing poker at 100 dollars - a - hand.

"He's never even drawn his gun. I mean, it makes no sense. He's never hit anybody," Eric Paddock said.

He lived at a retirement community in Mesquite, Nevada, but has some North Texas ties.

Paddock lived in Mesquite, Texas in 2010. He had previous addresses in other parts of North Texas dating as far back as 1998.

In a Facebook post, a woman by the name of Nicole Paddock said the suspected shooter was her uncle. She said her family is still in shock.

"I cannot speak to what possibly motivated someone to do something like this nor what his specific motivations may have been. He never came across as religious or political," she wrote.

Baddock reportedly checked-in at the Mandalay Bay Hotel-Casino on Thursday, and had been gambling at the resort. Cops still have no idea what turned a gambling trip into a murderous rampage.