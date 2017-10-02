Rock legend Tom Petty dead at 66

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Legendary rocker Tom Petty died Monday after being rushed to a hospital Sunday night, his manager Tony Dimitriades confirmed.

The 66-year-old was found in full cardiac arrest, unconscious and not breathing at his home in Malibu, California, Sunday night before being rushed to UCLA Santa Monical Hospital and put on life support, with his condition being considered critical. TMZ reported Monday afternoon that Petty “had no brain activity and a decision was made to pull life support.”

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers hit it big in the late 1970s with Breakdown. Other classic rock hits include I Won’t Back Down, Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around, Don’t Do Me Like That, American Girl, Refugee, and Free Fallin’. The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002 and performed at half time during the 2008 Super Bowl.

Partnered with Bob Dylan, George Harrison, ELO’s Jeff Lynne, and Roy Orbison, Petty was part of The Traveling Wilburys; the British-American group made two albums together in 1988 and 1990. Dylan and Lynne are now the surviving members.

Petty ended his most recent tour, celebrating the band’s 40th anniversary, last week at the Hollywood Bowl.