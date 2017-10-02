The success of Four Corners in Dallas benefits all corners of Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- The craft beer industry has exploded in Dallas proper, with at least seven established ones. If you want to include all of North Texas that number jumps to well over twice that number.

And one of those breweries is Four Corners, who has moved operations from the Trinity Groves area of Dallas to The Cedars. Their new place has more than doubled the amount of brew space they have. It’s no secret, they’ve had a lot of success in just a few short years, and thanks to our little drive with one of their co-founders -- you’re about to find out why.