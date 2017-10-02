DALLAS -- From current events to the latest gossip, when it comes to the barbershop, virtually no topic is off limits. And that’s certainly the case at the All-Star Barber Shop in Desoto. This week, the talk is all about the pros and cons of the State Fair.
The Straight Edge: the State Fair of Texas is here!
-
State Fair of Texas adds more police, DART adds more routes to fair
-
75 years later: Fletcher’s Corny Dogs still face of the State Fair of Texas
-
‘The Champ’ is here! Big Tex gets a new friend
-
No Sun? No worries. Rain couldn’t stop crowds at State Fair of Texas opening day
-
We finally know why the Ohio State Fair ride collapsed
-
-
Ohio State Fair: Rides closed for inspections
-
A Night of Inspiration & Gospel is returning to the State Fair of Texas
-
Beauty and Brains! Ladies at the Texas Auto Show know their stuff
-
Dallas Police look to other agencies for help in securing State Fair
-
Win a chance to perform at A Night of Gospel at The State Fair of Texas
-
-
State Fair of Texas announces top 10 food finalists
-
State Fair of Texas honors U.S. Coast Guard for heroism after Hurricane Harvey
-
Where to get free coffee in DFW today ☕😃