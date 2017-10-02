Stephen Paddock: Here’s what we know about the Las Vegas shooter

More than 50 people were killed and more than 400 injured late Sunday night in a mass shooting during a concert on the Las Vegas Strip. Here’s what we know about Stephen Paddock, the man police identified as the shooter:

Paddock, 64, is from Mesquite, Nevada, authorities said. Police believe Paddock may have killed himself just as police stormed his room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. From there it’s believed he fired off “hundreds” of shots, targeting a crowd of 22,000 people attending the Route 91 Harvest music festival below.

Read: ‘Beyond horrific’: American country singer Jason Aldean describes mass shooting during his concert

The Mesquite Police Department had no prior contact with him, according to spokesman Quinn Averett, nor had there been any calls to Paddock’s home in Mesquite, which is about 80 miles northeast of Las Vegas. Paddock’s home is being searched. Officials did not know how long he had been living in the area.

At least 10 rifles were found in his hotel room, Sheriff Joseph Lombardo of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said at a news conference.

Paddock had been at the Mandalay Bay since Thursday, Lombardo said.