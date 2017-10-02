State Fair of Texas honors U.S. Coast Guard for heroism after Hurricane Harvey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- What usually stands out at the State Fair is their award winning treats but the yummy food isn't the only thing being honored by Big Tex!

A handful of pretty awesome people from the U.S. Coast Guard were presented with the "Pride of Texas" award Friday evening.

The Lone Star state counted on the U.S. Coast Guard to get things done when Mother Nature hit Texas hard. So there's no question, their heroic efforts in the wake of Hurricane Harvey certainly make them deserving of this big honor!

On behalf of his entire squad in Houston, Port Arthur, and Corpus Christi, Capt. Kevin D. Oditt stepped up to accept the shiny bronze statue resembling Big Tex.

The group is the second to ever to get the high praise. The Dallas Police ambush actually inspired the Pride of Texas award, and DPD were the first to receive the honor for their heroism.

You don't have to stand 55-feet tall to stand out in the crowd the way Big Tex does, especially when your heroic actions, like those of the U.S. Coast Guard, stand out even more!