Popular Latin artists fly to Puerto Rico to lend a hand

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO -- Just like that, the spotlight has moved away from Puerto Rico, but we're going to shed a little light on the devastated island, because they still need help.

Popular latin artists Ricky Martin, Luis Fonsi, Nicky Jam, and Carlos Vives have all been vocal on social media about supporting victims of Hurricane Maria, but now they're taking action!

They hopped on a plane and flew to the island to lend a hand, literally.

Unidos más que nunca por Puerto Rico. Por ahí vamos... #UnidosPorPuertoRico

They aren't the only big timers who are doing their part for Puerto Rico. Jennifer Lopez donated a hefty $1 million to help the island get back on its feet.

Please donate TODAY to #unitedforpuertorico

As for the President? He's making the trip down on Tuesday. During a meeting with Thailand's Prime Minister, Trump said, "We are going to be seeing all of the first responders, the military, FEMA, and frankly, most importantly, we are going to be seeing the people of Puerto Rico."

Even though it seems there's one tragedy after another, we can't forget about the people of Puerto Rico who still need help.