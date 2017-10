2017 marked the 20th year of the Kim Dawson Model Search!

We’ve received hundreds and hundreds of great entries and are proud to announce the 2017 finalists!

Don’t forget, there’s still a chance to be the CW33 viewer’s choice callback winner! Voting for that goes until Oct. 12!

Voting for the CW33 viewer’s choice model search finalist starts on Oct. 13!

Videography by Michael Goldermann

Brianna

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Claire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Aalannah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Elizabeth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cassius

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jordan