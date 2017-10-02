Frisco donut shop serves up a daunting delivery featuring a creepy clown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRISCO -- It might just be a batch made in hell!

No really y'all ... there's a hellish clown on the loose and it's delivering something sweet -- Donuts!

These freaky videos from Hurts Donuts Company are going viral. Mainly because the shop has a special going on and it consists of a creepy clown delivering donuts!

We can't tell you if the donuts are any good, but we'd be a pound foolish if we didn't think the marketing behind this scare tactic is Pennywise!

It's no secret that the movie It, which made a killing at the box office is influencing folks to clown around. Let's not forget, Halloween is just around the corner.

So having a clown haunt folks at their job with donuts and coffee is genius. Out of hurts' 14 locations, Texas has one in Frisco!

So, if you're not scared or actually want to be scared ... here ya go!