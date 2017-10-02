Jersey of the Game: “Too Tall” Jones jersey dominates the tailgate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON, TX — We love our Cowboys jerseys, whether they are current stars, throwback legends or guys who don’t even play here anymore.

Every home Cowboys game, we’re out at the tailgating parties looking for one that stands out from the others: the Jersey of the Game!

William Carruthers is rocking a blast from the past. That #72 isn’t for Travis Frederick, it’s Ed “Too Tall” Jones!

“He’s one of my favorite players and this is one of my favorite jerseys to wear to the game, really,” said Carruthers. “I have a Staubach, but still nothing compared to ‘Too Tall’.”

Even better, the jersey has been signed by the man himself!

“He wreaked havoc man, he was the man, you know what I mean?” Carruthers said. “‘Too Tall’, he’s a legend, he’s always going to be part of the Dallas Cowboys.” Heading out to the game? Be sure to rock your best Cowboys jersey and you could be our next Jersey of the Game!