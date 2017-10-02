Jabari Johnson wins CW33’s A Night Of Gospel Contest!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS, TX -- The votes are in, and this years gospel fest winner is Jabari Johnson!

Yes sirree, CW33 looked far and wide for the best gospel singers to take the Chevrolet main stage for A Night of Gospel Music at the State Fair of Texas!

We were there when Carmina Barnett from Heaven 97 KHVN surprised Jabari with the big news, "'The people voted, you won!"

Shocked is definitely one word to describe how Jabari was feeling. "Speechless, I don't know what to say. Thank God," he said.

To think, he almost didn't compete! Jabari said, "I'm new here in Dallas, so I was kind of iffy about it. I didn't know if I was going to win, so I just trusted God and was like, I'm just going to do it and see what happens."

Our winner will take the State Fair stage this Thursday with NewsFix's very own Yolonda Williams as the emcee. Until then - here's a little taste of what you can expect to hear from Jabari: