Heartbreaking stories of how the dead and injured tried to save lives in Las Vegas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAS VEGAS, NV -- Dozens of lives taken too soon.

New information is pouring in about the victims and how they lived their lives.

Sonny Melton

29-year old Sonny Melton was a registered nurse who traveled from Tennessee with his wife, Heather, for the music festival. As gunfire started raining down on the crowd, Sonny shielded his wife and protected her from the bullets, but giving up his own life instead.

Jordan McIldoon

Heather Gooze was a concert-goer when everything went down, and posted on Facebook during the shooting:

That was 23-year old Jordan McIldoon, who was with his girlfriend at the time.

Dozens more were killed, all with similar stories, but hundreds more were injured. Among those are two Texans.

Bruce Ure:

And Texas Tech grad Danae Gibbs:

Bruce is a Deputy Chief for the Seguin Police Department. He was trying to protect other people when he got hit in the hand by bullet shrapnel, only suffering a minor injury.

Danae wasn't so lucky. Her dad posted on Facebook:

Thankfully, Danae's GoFundMe said she was out of surgery and resting.

For the other victims who won't be able to see their loved ones again, may you always be remembered, and rest in peace.