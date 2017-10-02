Dallas Police say they’re on top of security at State Fair of Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS, Tx. - A mass shooting at a public event has Dallas Police talking about safety measures as hundreds of thousands attend the State Fair of Texas this month.

"First and foremost, our hearts do go out to Las Vegas," says Deputy Chief William Humphrey. "We make sure that we are paying attention to the events that happen around us and we look at our resources and planning and strategies to make sure we're taken care of [...] so the metal detectors that you walk through, that is new this year [...] before the fair ever starts, we talk about the 'what ifs.'"

Humphrey says for that reason, their security measures in place are sufficient. "You`ll see officers in golf carts, you`ll see officers walking the fair, you`ll see officers on horse back, you`ll see officers on bicycle and yes there`s a large contingent of officers you don`t see."

He for fair goers - it comes down plain old common sense. "If you find yourself in a place of that presents an element of danger, get out of that spot [...] the `see something say something` campaign is alive and well and we certainly encourage that."

And as we all know - we texans aren`t easily scared.

"I`m glad to see we had security at the front," says fair patron, Roger Scott. "I`m absolutely 100% supportive of our Dallas Police Department."

"It naturally makes you a little nervous," says Scott's daughter in-law, Jackie, "but here at the Texas State Fair we weren`t really worried about the security."

"Whether this was a non-terrorist act or terrorist act," says fair patron, Padre Mata, "it`s one of those things where we`ve got to continue to live our lives."

And that's exactly what these families did.