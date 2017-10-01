Want some ice for that burn? SNL slams Trump over Puerto Rico

NEW YORK, NY — Live from New York, Baldwin’s back!

Right off the bat, Baldwin didn’t pull any punches on the 43rd season premiere of SNL when it came to President Trump and Puerto Rico.

One moment in particular, when Baldwin poked fun at one of Trump’s speeches, “This is an island. Surrounded by water. Big water. Ocean water.”

Baldwin’s impersonation was spot on if you ask us, “Ma’am, I don’t know if you know this but you’re in an island in the water. The ocean water, big ocean, with fishies, and bubbles, and turtles that bite.”

The weekend update dragged the Prez, too! Plus, all the Trump bashing wouldn’t be complete if someone didn’t mention the whole NFL kneeling situation.

Not to mention, all eyes were on Jay-z when he took the stage in a Colin Kaepernick jersey.

Instead of Saturday Night Live, maybe we should call it Saturday Night Roast, because Donald Trump is getting burned.