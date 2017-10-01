The Juice is loose! O.J. Simpson out on parole

LOVELOCK, NV — O.J. Simpson is once again a free man.

He walked out of a Nevada prison just after midnight Sunday morning Sunday morning with little fanfare early Sunday to start a new life as a parolee.

“I told him, ‘Don’t come back,’ and he responded, ‘I don’t intend to,’ ” said Brooke Keast , a spokeswoman for the Nevada Department of Corrections. “He was upbeat, personable and seemed happy to get on with his life.”

Unlike previous instances, where controversy followed wherever he went, Simpson was released in the middle of the night to avoid media attention.

Nevada Dept. of Corrections video shows O.J. Simpson leaving Lovelock Correctional Center at 12:08am local time.

“Our biggest concern was our safety and the public’s safety and not wanting anybody, paparazzi, to follow him,” Keast said. “He left through a big blue door through the front gatehouse and exited quietly. He looked down because he didn’t want to be photographed.”

The Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners voted unanimously in July to release Simpson after he served nine years of a 33-year sentence for armed robbery and kidnapping.

During that robbery in 2007, he was part of a group that raided a hotel and casino to steal sports memorabilia at gunpoint. Simpson, a former player for the Buffalo Bills, said the items belonged to him.

Now that he’s out of prison, those who know him are not expecting him to become a recluse.

“He’s not going to hide,” said longtime friend Tom Scotto, who attended Simpson’s parole hearing this summer.

Despite Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi trying to get Simpson banned, he plans to move to the Sunshine State. But for now, he’ll reportedly live in a gated residence with unspecified friends in a wealthy Las Vegas suburb.

“He’s going to focus on kids, friends, his family and golf,” Scotto said. “Maybe not the first day or second, but he is going to go out.”