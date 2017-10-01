Rams rally past Boys, 35-30

ARLINGTON, TX — It was the Cowboys and the rams on Sunday afternoon, and for one half it was the perfect game for Dallas.

The Boys led 24-13 and the offense was rolling… and then the rest of the game happened.

LA stormed back with 19 consecutive points, holding on to stun the Boys 35-30, handing them their first home loss in over a year.

“It’s a tough one, man,” said Anthony Brown. “They came into our home and beat us, it’s a tough one but we gotta keep pushing.”

“They played well, they had the ground game going,” said wide receiver Ryan Switzer. “We ultimately didn’t do enough to win the game.”

Early on it looked like it might be a Cowboys blowout win, but a costly fumble kept the Rams in it, and then they dominated the second half.

“We come out and we’re on fire and feeling good and then we go into halftime and we come back and it’s not the same,” Dak Prescott said. “It’s frustrating but it’s about finding what it is, we’re going to definitely do that going back tomorrow and Tuesday and get better.”

The costly loss drops Dallas to 2-2 on the season, with Green Bay coming to town next week.

“2-2, a lot of football left, we feel like we’re getting better, even in a loss we’re going to find a way and us it to get better,” Dak said.

Still, one more game like this and it may be time to hit the panic button on the 2017 season.