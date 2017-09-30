Emmitt Smith Charity Cycling Event brings in the big bucks!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRISCO, TX -- Cyclists, start your pedals!

The second annual Emmitt Smith Charity Gran Fondo cycling ride brought riders from all over!

"It's a beautiful thing to see people want to get out and ride their bikes and ride, whether it's 22 miles, 45 miles, 100k, or 100 miles," Emmitt Smith said.

The 100 mile race is the one that came with the big bucks. Jonathan Brown was the lucky cyclist who won $10,000! "It's going to be a pretty cool thing to explain to everyone, but it was a great event and I can't wait to come back next year," Brown said.

Plus, all proceeds from the event go to the Pat and Emmitt Smith Charities.

"We're all about trying to help kids experience new things, helping them in education. We're just proud of the fact that we have a chance to affect some young people's lives," Smith said.

It's not all for the kids! Some top dollar donations came in for Hurricane Harvey and Irma victims.

Nothing like a little giving back on a beautiful Saturday!