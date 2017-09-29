Where to get free coffee in DFW today ☕😃

You’re welcome, North Texas. 👍 This is because we love you. 😍 And we want you to stay warm in this 81° cold front we’re having right now. ⛄🤣 And we want you to be bright and shiny when you say hello to Big Tex as the great State Fair of Texas opens today. 🤠🎡 And lastly, just one word: WEEKEND. 🙌 Hopefully a couple of free cups of Joe will start it off right for all of us. ☕❤

Happy National Coffee Day!

7-Eleven

Any size free coffee with code from 7Rewards app.

Cinnabon

Free 12-oz. coffee, no purchase necessary.

Dunkin’ Donuts

Medium or large hot coffee, get a medium-size free.

(You have a Dunkin Punkin option if you live in North Carolina.)

Krispy Kreme

Free hot drip coffee any size or a small-size iced coffee. One per day, runs through October 1.

Keurig

Most boxes of K-Cups 15% off, recyclable Green Mountain Coffee 20% off.

Lyft

Dallas is one of eight cities today where your Lyft driver will hand you free can of High Brew Cold Brew coffee.

(Other lucky cities are Austin, Chicago, Los Angeles, Philadelphis, Portland, San Francisco, and Seattle.)

McDonald’s

Small McCafe beverage for $2 (40% discount in most markets).

Peet’s

Free coffee with any purchase and all coffee beans 25% today.

Pilot Flying J

Free cup of coffee or any small hot tea or cappuccino with this online coupon.

I know: Where is Starbucks on this list? What is wrong with us?? The retail coffee giant is doing something special today, but it’s not about giving away free coffee. Starbucks has instead scrapped the traditional menu boards through the weekend and will focus on showing customers how their Starbucks purchases positively impact communities the world and shedding light on the challenges coffee farmers face. (Think coffee leaf rust and climate change.)

No matter which way you go today, cheers!