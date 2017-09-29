The Dallas Mavericks and Beyonce are doing everything they can to help Puerto Rico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Puerto Ricans are still fighting to survive the destruction Hurricane Maria left behind.

People there are still without electricity, they're running out of food and water and struggling to get medical care.

But President Donald Trump continues to deny claims that his administration is not doing enough to help the hurricane-ravaged U.S. territory.

"All appropriate departments of our government, from Homeland Security to Defense, are engaged fully in the disaster, and the response and recovery effort,” he said.

Meanwhile, some celebrities have decided to take matters into their own hands.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban helped Puerto Rico for the second time this week. He loaned his team's charter plane to point guard J.J. Barea's wife to deliver much-needed supplies like water and generators.

Super star Beyoncé is also helping. She released a remix of the song Mi Gente on Thursday, featuring J Balvin and Willy William. She announced the release on Instagram.

“I am donating my proceeds from this song to hurricane relief charities for Puerto Rico, Mexico and other affected Caribbean islands,” she wrote.

It sure looks like everyone's is doing what they can to help!