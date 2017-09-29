No Sun? No worries. Rain couldn’t stop crowds at State Fair of Texas opening day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS- The candy apples and corny dogs are finally back!

"Just come on down," said one woman fighting the rain on opening day. "There's beer and corndogs, and other fried things that you can eat!"

Mother Nature was not trying to cooperate for opening day at the State Fair of Texas, but a little little rain wasn't keeping anyone off of the midway.

For some people, it was all about the games. If you're like Eddie Salazar you have to come on opening day to defend your title as a true Texas sharp shooter on the water gun challenge.

"You can't beat me, I'm too good," Eddie said. "I'm going to try to be undefeated at every single game."

While the rain didn't stop these Texans from having a good time, we'd surely appreciate a little sunshine.

"We're ready," the Hawkins family said before they hopped on a ride. "We wanted just to enjoy the fair. We look forward to this every year. The State Fair of Texas!"