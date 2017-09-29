It’s All Good! Snag a swaggy shopping experience with Offset!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Offset is one-third of the rap-group Migos but he's whole heartedly supporting the American Cancer Society!

Mainly because the cause hits close to home for the artist.

After losing his grandmother Sallie Ann Smith to Cancer, Offset made it his mission to raise awareness!

"You're not to young to make an impact and fight against Cancer," Offset explains.

One lucky fan who donates to the ACS through his Prizeo page can win a chance to fly to flashy L.A and have an exclusive shopping experience with him! Might we add, he's all about his fashion trends!

Who doesn't wanna be bad and boujie while doing some good?

Check out Offset's campaign video below: