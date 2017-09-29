Fashion X Dallas is the fashion event unlike any other in DFW

DALLAS – The fourth annual Fashion X Dallas show is unlike any other fashion event in the DFW. Not only will it bring 15 designers to one runway in a social night of “NOIR”, but also benefits women’s freedom.

This Saturday, Fashion X Dallas has partnered with the Every Girl Deserves Foundation, a charity that raises awareness and funding for non-profit organizations fighting for the freedom of women who are abducted and sold into sex and labor trafficking. They’ve also partnered with Fashion Group International who has awarded over 1.6 million dollars in scholarships to talented and deserving fashion design and merchandising students around the U.S.

The all black affair will have Texas native designers including Dallas’ own Noha Raouf, Gustavia Cartwright, House of Cynthia and Bentley & Lace grace their designs on the runway.

For tickets and more details, head over to their site, Fashion X Dallas.