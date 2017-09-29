Class Act: Duncanville band member ready to take on any challenge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNCANVILLE, TX — You’ve heard the phrase 'Jack of all trades, master of none.'

Well, Kamryn Crowder is out to be a master of all, and she’s our Class Act of the Week. Kamryn is a junior at Duncanville High School and a very busy member of the school’s band, but she loves every second of the work.

“I enjoy music so much. I have a passion about music,” Kamryn said. “I can’t even describe the feeling I get when I’m able to play and listen to music. It’s kind of a relief but at the same time, it’s stressful; but you have to be good.”

And she’s definitely good, but not just at music. She’s a member of the National Honor Society, not letting all those hours of music practicing put a dent in her grades.

“I try to make sure that I’m always on top of my grades. I’m checking my grades daily and I’m doing my work at all times,” said Kamryn. “If I have to stay up, I will stay up to do my homework.”

After high school, she wants to go to college and study medicine, specifically to become a pathologist or geneticist.

“I want to go into medicine,” she said. “I really want to help people, because I think that as a society we’re kind of selfish and we don’t tend to other people’s needs. And I really enjoy helping people, regardless of the cost to me.”

Hey, that’s a kind of attitude we could use a lot more of in this world, and it’s music to our ears!

Know of a Class Act at your school? Let us know about them: