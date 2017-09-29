Child in critical condition after car crashes into Frisco daycare

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRISCO - Several children and one adult were injured on Thursday after a car crashed into a Frisco daycare.

"It was just really scary, and really devastating. Just really, really upsetting," one parent said.

Police say a 17-year-old driver plowed through a fence at Primrose School of Frisco on Teel and MainStreet just before 5 p.m.

Three children and one adult were taken to the hospital by the Frisco Fire Department. Two others were transferred by a medical helicopter.

Children’s Medical Center said one child remains in critical condition while three others have minor injuries and are expected to be released soon.

"We are heartbroken about the accident that happened," the daycare said in a statement. "Our Primrose community is our family and nothing is more important to us than the safety and well-being of the children entrusted to our care."

The accident is still under investigation. The young driver has not been arrested or charged.

Police urge anyone with information about the incident to contact the Frisco Police Department.