3 White Settlement brothers face capital murder charges

WHITE SETTLEMENT - Three White Settlement brothers are in police custody in connection with the murder of a Western Hills High School senior.

Kyle, Tyee, and Sean Garrison are all three facing capital murder charges of Xavier Olesko, who was gunned down September 18 in the Fort Worth suburb.

Detectives in White Settlement believe Olesko and Sean Garrison were acquaintances and planned to meet up. They also believe that the Garrison brothers planned on robbing Olesko, who was fatally shot during the encounter.

The three brothers, aged 17 to 23, were arrested Wednesday without incident. Each is being held on a $200,000 bond.