This dude spits a 'DAMN' good resume in hopes of landing dream job!

SYRACUSE, NY– Sometimes seeing your skills in black and white ink isn’t always enough for a potential employer.

But one dude might have the right idea by rapping his skills.

Dwayne Kirkland went Kendrick Lamar and spit his entire resume to the Damn soundtrack.

The creative juices didn’t stop there. In the video he uploaded to YouTube, Kirkland put a picture of himself with the words “I Want This Job.”

Just in case you can’t keep up with his flow, Kirkland also put his lyrics on the screen.

He’s wants a job at Vayner Media. If you check out their site, the first thing listed in their services is the word “creative.” With over a million views in less than a week, “creative” might be Kirkland’s middle name!

Check out his video below: