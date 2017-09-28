Susan G. Komen gets new president and CEO

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Dallas-based susan g. Komen has a new president and CEO.

Paula Schneider was named to the post leading the world's largest breast cancer organization. She's served as president and CEO at Delta Galil Premium Brands and American Apparel. She was also president at Warnaco Swimwear Group.

Schneider is a breast cancer survivor. Her mother died from the disease in 2010.

The move is effective November 6th.

The company is celebrating 35 years with Breast Cancer Awareness Month right around the corner.