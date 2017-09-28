Snapchat video shows Houston man, woman shooting guns from moving vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Unbelievable cell phone video shows a man and a woman firing guns out of a moving car in west Houston.

The videos were posted to SnapChat, but then removed after a Reddit thread about the incident went viral.

Houston police says they're aware of the video after several rounds of calls came in about it.

Now, they're asking anyone with the 411 on these two gun-slingers to come forward.

"We would need someone whose property was damaged or a victim of some sort or a witness or the person who took the video, to come forward and file a report," Houston Police Department spokesman Kese Smith told the Houston Chronicle. "At this point in time, nobody has come forward to file a report or make a complaint."