Rapper Young Dolph shot in Hollywood, one person arrested

A rapper claiming to be bulletproof actually got shot!

Young Dolph is in recovery after a fight outside a Hollywood hotel ended with him getting shot in the arm and the behind.

TMZ initially claimed rival rapper Yo Gotti was a person of interest but LAPD detectives say that's a lie.

Instead, there are reports that this guy, Corey McClendon has been arrested with bond set at one-million dollars.

He's part of Gotti's entourage and has been involved in feuds with young Dolph in the past.

While this story is still developing, there are no butts about it; someone had it out for this bulletproof rapper.