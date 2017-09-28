Justin Timberlake finalizing deal to play at Super Bowl LII

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It looks like Justin Timberlake may be ready to return to a Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Reports say the singer will take part in Pepsi's Super Bowl LII show in Minneapolis this coming February.

The NFL won't confirm it, saying it's still not ready to announce anything, but if Timberlake does headline the show, his return will come more than a decade after his part in Janet Jackson's infamous wardrobe malfunction.

We all remember the moment in the February 2004 game. Timberlake ripped off a piece of Jackson's costume, exposing her breast.

The FCC fined CBS $550K for the snafu, but a federal appeals court threw it out.