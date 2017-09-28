Instagram coming out with new features for mental health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Instagram is taking some extra steps to combat cyberbullying.

The social media site just launched three new safety features: comment controls, anonymous live video reporting, and the hashtag "kind-comments."

Parents, what you want to do is go to your kid's Instagram settings and make sure that the "offensive comment" option is on to block any offensive language or specific words.

If you're watching a live Instagram video and you think the user may be in need of some mental health resources or other support, you can report them to Instagram anonymously.

Instagram is also trying to strengthen its community to promote encouraging words of kindness.

You can spread motivational messages through the hashtag "kind comments." Instagram also launches some new stickers under that hashtag.

The social media platform is putting up murals in cities across the world. If you see one, snap a pic to Instagram withe the hashtag, #kindcomments!