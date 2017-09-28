Houston Texans’ Deshaun Watson gives check to cafeteria workers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Houston Texans' quarterback Deshaun Watson gave his first game check to three cafeteria workers at NRG stadium who lost everything during Hurricane Harvey.

"For what y'all do for us every day and never complain, I really appreciate y'all," Watson told the ladies. "I wanted to give my first game check to help y'all out in some type of way."

When Watson was just 11 years old, his family was the recipient of a home through Habitat for Humanity via former NFL running back Warrick Dunn.

His journey is now coming full circle.