Haunted houses are cranking up the intensity and scares

WAXAHACHIE, TX — The calendar is just about to change from September to October, and that means all over North Texas, haunted houses are putting the finishing touches on their scares like Screams down in Waxahachie.

“It’s hustle and bustle today,” said Screams general manager Coy Sevier. “We’re working hard, doing all our final safety checks, doing the last work on all our pneumatics. We build all these houses from scratch every year.”

One of Screams big pushes this year is that they’re going way more intense and scarier, even putting the age recommendation all the way up to 16.

“We have cranked it up a notch, probably three notches if I had to be honest,” said Sevier. “A babysitter would be much cheaper than therapy later on in your child’s life.”

It's a push a lot of scare attractions are getting, and it's coming straight from the guests.

“Hey we want you to scare the ever loving bejeezus out of us,” is the message Sevier has gotten from fear fans. “And so that’s what we have cranked it up to do from each of the houses, not only the added actors but also our roamers that roam the queue lines and roam the streets, they have cranked it up a notch. They’re not really people you’d want to hang out with.”

But for the faint of heart... well just make sure your friend goes through the house first!