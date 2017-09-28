Direct TV offering NFL Sunday Ticket package refunds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Direct TV customers vowing to boycott the NFL because of the recent national anthem protests may be in for an unprecedented refund.

Typically, once the season starts, fans cannot cancel their NFL Sunday Ticket package, but, according to The Wall Street Journal, Direct TV is offering refunds to fans if they tell the company they're canceling because of the recent protests.

AT&T, which owns Direct TV, has declined to confirm the new cancellation policy.

The price of the package is hefty, about $280 a year, so if AT&T does allow the cancellations, it could hurt the company's revenue.

NFL ratings have been slipping in the past few weeks.

Nielsen says viewership has dropped 11% this season compared to 2016.