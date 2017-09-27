Woman arrested in 27-year-old “killer clown” case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Last time we told you about a clown attack, it was an Ohio dad who tried to scare his 6-year-old daughter as a form of punishment.

This time, it's a real-life episode of "How to Get Away with Murder" that lasted for nearly 30 years!

Sheila Keen-Warren from Florida is now behind bars for a murder police say she committed nearly three years ago, in a clown costume.

We're not clowning around!

Virginia police arrested her for the murder of her current husband's ex-wife.

"She's been charged with first-degree murder with a firearm of Marlene Warren," Washington County Sheriff Fred Newman said.

It happened in 1990, in Palm Beach, Florida. Cops say Sheila showed up at Marlene Warren's house dressed as a clown, carrying flowers and balloons.

When Marlene answered the door, Sheila reportedly shot her in the face, in front of her son and his friends.

Twelve years later, she married the victim's husband and became the new Mrs. Warren.

Officials say they always suspected Sheila was the killer but didn't have enough evidence to make an arrest.

That all changed in 2014, thanks to new DNA technology. With that new tech on their side, police reopened the case and made the arrest this week.