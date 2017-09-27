Will Cowboys continue their anthem approach?

FRISCO, TX — To kneel or not to kneel?

Five days after Trump’s Alabama speech, it’s still the NFL’s sideline sideshow that everyone is debating.

Even Direct TV has now announced an unprecedented move that fans who ordered the NFL Sunday Ticket package can cancel and get a full refund if they’re tuning out because of the protests.

But so far, the Cowboys compromise, kneeling before the anthem and standing during it, has picked up mostly positive reviews according to Dak, although it’s still up in the air whether the team will keep it up throughout the year.

“It’s all been positive feedback for me for the most part,” said Prescott. “I’m sure it’s something we’ll talk about with the team, with the coaching staff and figure out what we want to do, if we want to continue going forward.”

Well, it looks like you can count President Trump as on board with the Cowboys way. Wednesday he tweeted out that he had spoke with Jerry Jones and called him “a winner who knows how to get things done.”

Spoke to Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys yesterday. Jerry is a winner who knows how to get things done. Players will stand for Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2017

Of course, the Cowboys care the most about that first compliment: Winner. And they insist that this anthem talk isn’t distracting them from winning on the field.

“When we decided what we’re going to do it was all football and you could get that urgency that we were ready to play and put that behind us for the most part,” Prescott said.

So the discussion will go on, but you have to admit: love it or hate it, it’s made NFL pre games as intriguing and controversial as the actual game!