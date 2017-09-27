State Fair of Texas adds more police, DART adds more routes to fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIR PARK - The moment State Fair of Texas fans have been waiting for all year is nearly upon us! But, a lot of work goes into making sure your trip to the fair is safe and secure.

Folks with the fair gave the low down on security measures to make sure this year's state fair will be one of the safest places in Dallas for the next month or so.

Last year, 2.4 million people entered the fair grounds and said 'Howdy to Big Tex. Dallas police say they are going to make sure enough cops are on hand to keep everyone safe.

DART was also on hand for the announcement, saying they will be adding more routes to the fair to help ease the traffic.