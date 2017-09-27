High school cancels football season because of poor grades

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -School officials say it was a result of poor grades and injuries.

Team members are trying to be supportive but are understandably disappointed with the school's decision just ahead of what would've been for seniors their last homecoming football game.

"I just wish I would have had that homecoming experience that every football player wants and dreams about," senior football co-captain Edras Montaro said.

"I have a turbulence of emotions right now," senior co-captain Le'Mark Russell said. :I just disagree with the decision."

The principal understands the players frustration, but wasn't left much choice with the roster's recent ineligibility.

"We did not have enough players to compete," the principal said. "We had several students who were academically ineligible and our focus is academics here at our school and if they can't be focused academically, then they can't play."

The entire football team and their parents will be still be recognized and a homecoming soccer game next month.

The principal says she hopes the team will regroup and come back even better next year.