Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - Fort Worth police are looking for two suspects who carjacked a Good Samaritan who offered to give them a ride.

Police say the suspects offered a story about car trouble and needing a ride to a relative's house; once they got into the car, they asked to stop at a gas station, where they would reimburse the driver. That's when they pulled a gun on the driver and took the car.

The car was later found, abandoned and with a stereo, cell phone, and car parts missing.