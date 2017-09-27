Daring purse snatcher caught on camera in Fort Worth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - A Facebook post is going viral in the DFW area, showing a daring purse snatcher caught on camera.

Security video shows Kandace Tulk at Reservoir in Fort Worth when a man walks up behind her chair, pauses, nabs Tulk's purse from her chair and walks away. He can be seen stuffing the purse under his shirt as he walks away.

Tulk posted the video to her Facebook page; as of early Wednesday, the video had nearly 500 Shares and more than 30,000 views.

She is asking anyone who recognizes the man to come forward.