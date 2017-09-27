Calm down! Zephyr left the Ruff Life & found a new job

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Zephyr was a mom left to fend for herself.

"It looked like she had recently had a litter of puppies, and possibly was used to breed and maybe was discarded or maybe even escaped," Debbie Binion said.

Potentially on the run, she was down but not out.

"She's just really fun and energetic," Dallas Pets Alive! Marketing Director Haley Edman said.

So fun, in fact, that we featured her once before bacck in March.

"She's been with Dallas Pets Alive! since May of 2016, and we have no idea why because she's pretty much the perfect dog," Edman said at the time.

She had a great foster in Binion, and it turns out that was actually all she needed.

"I couldn't imagine losing her," Binion said, 13 months after she started foster Zephyr. "It would've been a loss for me, and even though I feel like she could've been a great pet for somebody else, I felt like she was already home."

Even in those early days, we touted her talents.

"She learns tricks very quickly, like sit and stay. If you wanna teach her other tricks, I'm sure she'll pick up on that pretty quickly too," Edman said.

Now she's ready to put those paw-sitive attributes to good use.

"One of our plans is to get her into some training for general obedience as well as maybe a therapy dog," Binion said.

With a personality like this girl has, it seems like a natural fit.

"She smiles, and she shares smiles with everyone. She makes everyone happy," Binion said.

Now she gets to be happy too.

If you think you can help Dallas Pets Alive! by fostering or adopting an animal, check out their website: dallaspetsalive.org