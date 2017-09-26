WATCH: 13-year-old girl lands back flip in wheelchair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 13-year-old rolled straight into social media fame with her amazing skills at a skate park.

Lily Rice is officially the first female in Europe to complete a back flip in her wheelchair.

It took her about six hours and more than a few face plants to nail the trick, but Lily says she's already wanting to try it again. Next time on concrete.

Lily has a progressive condition that causes tightness and rigidity in her muscles as well as a reduced range of movement in her lower body. But that's not stopping her dream of competing in the Wheelchair Moto X Championships.

Lily is only the second woman ever to complete a back flip in a wheelchair. The first is Katherine Beattie, a professional rider who landed the trick in 2015.