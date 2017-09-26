Wait… Khloe Kardashian is pregnant, too?!

LOS ANGELES — Either something’s in the water, or the Kardashian sisters made a pregnancy pact.

Word on the street is… Khloe’s preggo, too!

If you haven’t been Keeping Up with the Kardashians, let’s get you caught up. Khloe, Kylie AND Kim are all now reportedly expecting babies next year.

20-year-old Kylie nearly broke the internet when news broke that she’s five months pregnant by rapper Travis Scott, Kim hired a surrogate to carry her third child with Kanye, and now, Khloe.

According to TMZ, Khloe is three months pregnant with her first child. And no, the baby daddy is not ex-hubby Lamar Odom. It’s her NBA star boyfriend Tristan Thompson. He plays for the Cavs.

Khloe Kardashian is Pregnant with Tristan Thompson's Baby!!! https://t.co/2R2M5bShrI — TMZ (@TMZ) September 26, 2017

“He wants to have about five or six kids with me and that’s lovely,” Khloe said on the Season 13 finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “But now knowing I’m not on birth control is scary. It’s, like, a really big step.”