UNT faculty members oppose Donald Trump, Jr visit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENTON - Faculty members at the University of North Texas are condemning the school for bringing Donald Trump, Jr. to Texas as a guest speaker in a donor-sponsored lecture series.

Almost 100 members of the staff signed an open letter saying the invitation is disrespectful to women, people of color, and LGBTQ members of the community.

The letter called on the Board of Regents to rescind the invitation and cancel the event.

Trump, Jr. is scheduled to speak at UNT on October 24.