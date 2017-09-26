HELP FOR HARVEY – CLICK HERE TO CARE WITH 33 AND DONATE TO THE RED CROSS

UNT faculty members oppose Donald Trump, Jr visit

Posted 10:11 am, September 26, 2017, by , Updated at 10:09AM, September 26, 2017

DENTON - Faculty members at the University of North Texas are condemning the school for bringing Donald Trump, Jr. to Texas as a guest speaker in a donor-sponsored lecture series.

Almost 100 members of the staff signed an open letter saying the invitation is disrespectful to women, people of color, and LGBTQ members of the community.

The letter called on the Board of Regents to rescind the invitation and cancel the event.

Trump, Jr. is scheduled to speak at UNT on October 24.

Related stories