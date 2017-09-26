These food challenges can help determine food allergies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Parents, does your kid suffer from any kind of food allergy? If so, it might be time for a food challenge.

These food challenges can help determine if a person has outgrown a food allergy, and according to a new study, it actually works.

A food challenge is essentially an oral test where you eat small quantities of food you've been allergic to.

It may sound scary, but it's all done under medical supervision.

During this study, doctors say an incredible 86% of patients did not have an allergic reaction and actually tolerated foods they were previously allergic to.

According to NPR, 70% to 80% of kids with an egg allergy will outgrow it and about 20% outgrow peanut allergies.