The FDA is working on a plan to help you quit smoking

Let's pretend for a second that we lived in a world where pizza had no cheese, beer had no alcohol and amusement parks had no roller coaster rides.

Yeah, we wouldn't like that very much.

But there's one thing that may soon be our reality, but for a good cause - cigarettes with no nicotine.

Around a month ago, the Food and Drug Administration announced a plan that would require lower nicotine levels in cigarettes, so they're no longer addictive.

Yeah, it's just the latest in a long string of attempts to get people to stop smoking.

The FDA believes if cigarettes have less nicotine, smoking rates in the country could dramatically drop.

An FDA funded research found when nicotine is nearly eliminated from cigarettes, addictive smokers are more likely to quit or at least turn to a less harmful alternative like e - cigarettes or gum.

The FDA is expected to take its first step toward the plan by the end of 2017.