Target to raise minimum wage for workers in October

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Good news for Target workers earning minimum wage -- you're getting a raise!

The retail giant says they will increase the minimum hourly wage to $11 an hour starting next month.

The increase affects Target workers nationwide, including the more than 100,000 temporary workers being hired for the holiday season.

In addition, Target says it plans to set a minimum wage of $15 dollars an hour by the end of 2020.

Target says the moves are part of efforts to recruit and retain employees and provide better service to customers and communities.